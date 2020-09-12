Police investigating two assaults in Ottawa County Tuesday night

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is investigating two separate assault incidents on Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the Baymont Inn on reports of a domestic dispute.

The investigation revealed the incident involved a man and woman from Muskegon Heights and three other women from Muskegon.

Police say the victim, who is nine months pregnant, was attacked physically and with pepper spray. She was treated on scene.

One suspect had the end of their finger bit off by the victim during the assault. She was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation and will be reviewed by the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Officer for charges when the investigation is complete.

The second incident took place less than an hour alter at 11:15 p.m. on Nathans Way in Grand Haven.

Police say a 27-year-old Grand Haven man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriends home using a sledge hammer.

The victim reported that the suspect threatened to kill her, chased her outside, pushed her to the ground, and then slammed her face into the concrete.

After being confronted by neighbors outside, the suspect got in his car and rove into several vehicles, including the victims, before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was arrested in the Pizza Hut Parking Lot in Ferrysburg and is lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on felony charges with arraignment pending in district court.

The victim received facial injuries and was treated and released at North Ottawa Community Hospital.

