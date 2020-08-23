Vehicle crosses center line, hits pedestrian in Calhoun County

The 37-year-old Coloma man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SPRINGFIELD, Mich — Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a pedestrian, leaving him seriously injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday on West Dickman Road near North 32nd Street. Upon arrival, deputies located a male pedestrian injured in the road and a vehicle off the road that had collided with a tree.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 37-year-old man from the Coloma area had just exited a parked construction vehicle in the west bound lands of a construction zone. He was walking toward the back of the vehicle when an eastbound truck left the eastbound lanes, crossed the center line and struck the construction vehicle and the man. The truck then continued through a field off the road and struck a tree, police say.

The truck driver has been identified as a 23-year-old man from Emmett Township.

The Coloma man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Further details are not available at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.

