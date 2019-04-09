NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan State Police are seeking help in finding two larceny suspects.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, the suspects stole items from a car at the Thornapple boat launch on Aug. 5. They later used one of the victims' credit cards at a Walmart in Fremont.

Anyone with information should contact central dispatch at 231-689-5288.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.