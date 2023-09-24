Police looking for information in West Rittenhouse, Battle Creek shooting

Officers received a shots fired complaint around 2:46 a.m. When they arrived on scene they found several bullet casings in the road.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are asking the public for any information that could help in their investigation of a shooting that took place on West Rittenhouse Avenue early Sunday morning.

Officers received a shots fired complaint around 2:46 a.m. When they arrived on scene they found several bullet casings in the road.

A man arrived at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital shortly after officers had arrived on scene, the man had a gunshot wound to his right arm, he was treated and released.

Police said they believe the shooting took place after an earlier dispute at a local bar, they do not believe the public is in any further danger from the situation.

The investigation is ongoing, police did not have further details at this time.

If anyone was in the area when this shooting took place, and saw anything that might help police, they should please contact Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3322, non-emergency at 269-781-0911, or report information anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.