Police looking for man accused of killing 6-year-old boy

Latravion Heard McMillon is facing charges of felony murder and first degree child abuse.

Police in Kalamazoo are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a murder suspect.

Latravion Heard McMillon is facing charges of felony murder and first degree child abuse.

On December 14th, 6-year-old Jaylen Worthington was taken to the Bronson ER with life-threatening injuries. Detectives were called to the hospital and began an investigation that found that the child’s injuries were the result of child abuse.

The boy died from complications from the trauma he received on December 23rd.

“We want to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jaylen Worthington, who passed away due to complications from trauma on Dec. 23,” said KDPS Captain Craig Habel. “We are asking the community to help us locate Latravion Heard McMillon so he can be prosecuted for committing this heinous crime.”

McMillion is the boy’s stepfather.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Latravion Heard McMillon is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or the Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.