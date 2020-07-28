Police looking for suspect following sexual assault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids Rapids are asking for the public's help for information on a recent sexual assault.
The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Butterworth Street in Grand Rapids. According to police, the victim walked into her apartment and was attached by a man. The suspect pulled a knife on her and held it to her throat than sexually assaulted her.
Police provided a vague description of the suspected, saying he is described as approximately 6-feet tall, 230 pounds, with little to no facial hair. He is an average build, dark-skinned and in his 30’s or 40’s.
Police said the at the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black flat brim hat with an orange or red logo on it, possibly resembling the LA Lakers logo. He was also wearing a red T-shirt with black lettering on it, black basketball shorts, and black shoes.
Police did provide a sketch based on the previous description of the suspect.
Grand Rapids Police is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Snyder at 616-456-3422 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Tips can also be provided through instant messaging on the GRPD Facebook page.
