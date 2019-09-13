WALKER, Mich. — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly used at least eight counterfeit bills on Alpine Avenue NE.

She started using $100 bills which passed for real ones on Aug. 14., according to Silent Observer.

Here is what she looks like and the type of car police believe she uses:

If you have any information about her identity or whereabouts, contact Silent Observer, the Kent County Sheriff's Office or the Walker Police Department.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.