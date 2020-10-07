Police make arrest following shooting in Ionia County

A 40-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound to his back and 32-year-old man has been placed in police custody following the incident.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A 32-year-old man from Ionia has been arrested following a shooting Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police responded to call of a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Potters Road in Ionia County’s Easton Township shortly after 11 a.m.

Police said, the victim was a 40-year-old from Portand. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound in the his back. The shooting is not considered to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened at the home of the 32-year-old, who was later taken into police custody following traffic stop in Kentwood.

The suspect is currently at the Ionia County Jail on charges of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and felony firearm.

Michigan State Police said the incident remains under investigation.

