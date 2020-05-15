Man arrested in Kentwood double homicide

William Morales-Sanchez was arrested for the murder of Einar Villarreal and Nicholas Zepeda, which happened at 4945 Marlette Ave. SE.

Kentwood Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a double homicide that happened on May 8.

William Morales-Sanchez was arrested for the murder of Einar Villarreal, 37, and Nicholas Zepeda, 35, which happened at 4945 Marlette Ave. SE in the Paris Estates Mobile Home Park. Morales-Sanchez faces two counts of open murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Kentwood police say that Morales-Sanchez had been considered a person of interest after an extensive investigation over the last week. He was taken into custody on Thursday, May 14 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Office.

Police say the arrest came after interviews and the execution of multiple search warrants. Morales-Sanchez is being lodged at the Kent County jail without bond.

