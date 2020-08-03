MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police arrested a man Sunday who fled the scene of a fatal crash Saturday evening, according to police.

The 23-year-old from Carson City was driving a GMC Sierra Pickup truck around 7 p.m. Saturday and hit a Chevrolet Malibu stopped at the corner of Stanton Road and Wyman road.

The passenger of the car, 50-year-old Patricia Buskirk from Edmore, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries. A 19-year-old was driving the car and didn't have major injuries and is expected to be OK.

Police said the driver of the truck was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol and speed also appears to be a factor in the crash.

He is lodged at the Montcalm County Jail pending arraignment of his charges, which the police did not specify.

