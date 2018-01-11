GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police are searching for a lone suspect after an armed robbery on the city's southeast side Halloween night.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, to J & M Discount Beverages on Hall Street near Cass Avenue.

Dispatch told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, a black man wearing a "Scream" mask and black hoodie robbed the store at gunpoint before running off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses say he was about 6 feet tall.

No one was hurt. The suspect remains at large.

If you have any information, please call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

