BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A 60-year-old Benton Harbor man is in the Berrien County Jail after a fatal stabbing Saturday.

According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were called to a home located at 182 Lake Street just before 1:25 a.m. on reports of a man down. Officers arrived and discovered a man lying in the basement with a stab wound to the chest.

Police identified the victim as 57-year-old Sylvester Booth. They say the suspect was his roommate, 60-year-old Jerry Lee Osler. The incident stemmed over a money dispute.

According to the confession, Booth was killed approximately 4-5 days ago and remained inside the home until located by police Saturday morning.

Osler was lodged in the Berrien County Jail without incident.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.