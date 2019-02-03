BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A 60-year-old Benton Harbor man is in the Berrien County Jail after a fatal stabbing Saturday.

According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were called to a home located at 182 Lake Street just before 1:25 a.m. on reports of a man down. Officers arrived and discovered a man lying in the basement with a stab wound to the chest.

Police identified the victim as 57-year-old Sylvester Booth. They say the suspect was his roommate, 60-year-old Jerry Lee Osler. The incident stemmed over a money dispute.

According to the confession, Booth was killed approximately 4-5 days ago and remained inside the home until located by police Saturday morning.

Osler was lodged in the Berrien County Jail without incident.

