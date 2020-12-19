Police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

Police say the suspect entered the store, showed a gun and demanded cash from the employees.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriffs Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Just after 12 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to the Instant Cash Advance at 3945 Plainfield Ave NE, on reports of an armed robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the store, showed a gun and demanded cash from the employees.

The suspect fled the scene in a newer blue Mazda CX-5.

The suspect was described as a black male who was approximately 6’0”. He was wearing a dark-colored stocking hat, silver thin-rimmed glasses, white tennis shoes, a dark-colored “Spring-style” jacket, and dark-colored jogging pants.

There were no customers inside the store at the time of the robbery and no one was injured.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to check their personal surveillance system for images of the suspect vehicle. If you have any information about the robbery, please contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6357 or submit a tip through the KCSO Mobile App.

