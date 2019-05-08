GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A slew of reported break-ins over the weekend have left many in the Richmond Park area in Grand Rapids double-checking their locks at night.

Paige Rubleski, a homeowner on Dorothy Street, said something felt off when she got into her car Sunday morning to drive to work.

"A couple of my bags were missing, but I thought, oh my fiance must have just taken them," she said.

Rubleski's car was an easy target, as her locking feature is broken. It wasn't until she got a worried phone call from her fiance that it became clear they were victims of a break-in.

"He was walking the dogs and noticed that my name tag and scrubs from my other job were sitting in the street and he was like oh my gosh are you okay? Did you get kidnapped?" she explained.

Rubleski said her garage was also broken into and photos show items from her car discarded on the side of the road.

According to Rubleski, she wasn't the only victim. She said her neighbors' garages were also broken into and one car was reported stolen.

"They're still looking. I'm just more concerned for my neighbors than myself cause I think I got lucky coming out of that," she said.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Kent County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joy Matthews for advice on preventing break-ins.

Whether it's a house or a car, Matthews said the first step is making sure your doors are locked.

"Most criminals aren't going to take the time to break into your vehicle. They're going to be going, car to car to car looking for vehicles that are unlocked," she explained.

Authorities also recommend keeping expensive items like GPS systems, purses and cellphones out of sight in vehicles, and those without the luxury of a garage should park their cars near street lights and residences.

Light is known to deter criminals from committing a crime. That's why Matthews says it's important to "light up the night" using outdoor exterior lighting.

"Whether it's a motion censor or using florescent light bulbs to keep the energy cost low, criminals don't like to be seen," she said.

While many burglaries are committed during the day, she said it's also a good idea to keep a light or television on in the home while it's vacant, giving the illusion that someone is home.

While surveillance cameras and state-of-the-art security systems are also a good method of safety, Matthews said it's the vigilance of community that can be the biggest factor.

"Police can't be there all the time. We wish we could, but we can't, so we definitely need the public's help to look out for their own property and their own houses. But also their neighbors' property and their neighbors' houses as well," she said.

