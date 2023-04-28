Lansing police officer accused of defrauding Meijer of over $10,000 through 'price switching' scheme

Gregory Tracy is accused of switching the prices on boxes of sports cards with prices on cheaper items, then attempting to sell the cards for a higher price.

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing police officer is facing charges after allegedly defrauding Meijer through a price switching scheme.

Gregory Tracy was arraigned Thursday on one count of retail fraud and one count of organized retail fraud.

Between January and April, Tracy is accused of switching the prices on boxes of sports cards with prices on cheaper items. Tracy then allegedly tried to sell the cards for a higher price.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says Tracy is believed to have defrauded Meijer of over $10,000 through this scheme.

"Instances of organized retail fraud cost Michigan-owned businesses and consumers alike,” said Nessel.

“I appreciate the investigative work of both Meijer corporation and the Michigan State Police on this matter. My department began the Organized Retail Crime Unit in 2022 to crack down on this pervasive issue and will continue to hold bad actors accountable.”

The investigation began in March when multiple retail fraud allegations were reported. Evidence of over 65 price switching incidents were found in Eaton, Ingham, Clinton, Ionia, Genesee and Shiawassee counties.

Tracy was arraigned Thursday in the 54-B District Court in Ingham County.

