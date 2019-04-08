ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - Just after midnight Sunday, deputies responded to an assault that happened in a car in the area of 135th Avenue and 18th Street in Hopkins Township.

Police said a man assaulted a woman, refused to let her out of a car and was making threats against her life. The woman was able to call 911 while they were traveling, and deputies found the car traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, a traffic stop was attempted but a male suspect refused to stop and fled. As the pursuit continued southbound toward US-131, stop sticks were deployed by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police near West Main Street on US-131. The suspect continued to travel with deflated tires.

The vehicle finally came to a stop against the median cable barriers on I-94 near the Calhoun/Kalamazoo County line. The male suspect was arrested and the female victim was safely removed.

The suspect was lodged at the Allegan County Jail on numerous charges that are being reviewed by the Allegan County Prosecutor. Both names are being withheld pending arraignment.

