Police release identities of victim, suspect in deadly GR hit-and-run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the identities of the man who authorities say was dragged for blocks and the alleged driver in Sunday's deadly hit-and-run.

Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Gurcharan Sikh Singh. He had been riding his bike when a vehicle struck him and dragged him for several blocks. Police say Singh sustained significant injuries. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The vehicle that hit the man fled the scene. The accused suspect, 27-year-old Trevon Poe, was later located and arrested on unrelated charges.

Poe has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) Causing Death and Hit and Run Causing Death.

Police say he is in custody awaiting arraignment.

