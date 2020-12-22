Police: Avoid Prospect at Cherry SE for shooting investigation

Police in Grand Rapids responded to a call for a shooting Tuesday. It happened around 11:45 a.m. near the corner of Prospect and Cherry SE.
Police said a man was shot and is in serious condition at the hospital. Police did not provide any suspect information or details about what lead up to the incident.
The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking people to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.