Police search for suspect in East Grand Rapids home invasion, car theft

Police believe this incident is connected to other recent vehicle thefts around the area.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids Police are searching for one suspect following a a home invasion and car theft Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 6 a.m. on Cambridge Boulevard SE, south of Lake Drive. Investigation showed two suspects had broken into a home, stealing a purse and the homeowner's Range Rover.

The vehicle was later found near Brooktree Lane, off Fulton Street East. Police say both suspects ran from officers, one of those suspects was taken into custody.

