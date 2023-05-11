ARMED & DANGEROUS | Police searching for homicide suspect in Muskegon Heights

Police have identified Javonte Jordan Jones, 26, as the man who allegedly killed Angelo Keon Ranglin-Davis.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The City of Muskegon Heights Police Department is searching for the suspect they believe shot and killed a man at the Hideout Bar Wednesday.

Police have identified Javonte Jordan Jones, 26, as the man who allegedly killed Angelo Keon Ranglin-Davis. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones by the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.

Police say Jones is a black man, about 5'7" and 140 pounds.

Authorities say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Hideout Bar on Broadway Avenue. When officers responded to the scene, they located Ranglin-Davis suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life saving measures were attempted, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Jones is being considered armed and dangerous and police are asking anyone who sees him not to approach and call local police immediately.

