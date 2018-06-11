KENTWOOD, Mich. - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Check 'n Go Tuesday morning.

According to the Kentwood Police Department, it happened aroudn 11:15 a.m. at the Check 'n Go located at 4735 28th St SE. The suspect produced a black handgun and demanded money from the teller.

Police say he got away with an undetermined amount of money before driving away in a black sedan, possibly a Buick, with tinted windows.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police describe the suspect a white man wearing a mask to partially cover his face.

If you know anything about the incident, call the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

