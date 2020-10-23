Police searching for dangerous escaped Indiana inmate

Christopher Lee Davis is a violent offender and you should call 911 immediately if you spot him.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — The Putnam County Sheriff Department is putting out an alert after an inmate escaped.

Christopher Lee Davis, 34, escaped from the Putnamville Correctional Facility around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Davis is a violent offender and should be considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach or try to confront him. Call 911 immediately and share his location with dispatchers.