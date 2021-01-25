Police searching for suspects following December arson

The fire was put out and no one was injured but the carport and at least six vehicles were damaged in the incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects related to an arson.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Bayberry Point Drive NW on Dec. 24, 2020, just before 1 a.m.

Police said the fire was determined to be a result of arson. Surveillance videos and pictures from the area have produced two suspects and a suspect vehicle. At this time, detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them.

“While the videos may not show the suspects’ faces well, we are hopeful that someone recognizes the clothing, vehicle or may even have a motive as to why someone would commit such a dangerous crime,” stated GRPD Public Information Officer Sergeant Dan Adams.

At this time, detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 616-456-3380 or anonymously at 616-774-2345.

