Police searching for two teenage girls who vandalized Wyoming community clubhouse

Two young vandals smashed glass doors, mirrors, broke free weights and trashed bathrooms at Rivertown Park Clubhouse.

WYOMING, Mich. — Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., two teenage vandals destroyed the clubhouse at Rivertown Park communities in Wyoming.

"It collectively hurts when you see something home to you destroyed," said Cristin Jamba, the president at the community.

Now, police are looking for two teenage girls caught on security cameras. Video shows the girls first jumping the fence and swimming in the pool. Then, they proceed to go into the clubhouse, rip paintings and fire alarms off the wall, and throw free weights from the gym into the glass doors and mirror.

In both the men's and women's bathrooms, light fixtures, towel racks and emergency lights were ripped off the walls. The back of the toilets were all removed and smashed into the floor and walls.

"The whole shower area was full of porcelain and glass everywhere you could look," said Matt Grode, the treasurer of the community.

Wyoming Police say they are currently following up on tips on the identity of the girls, after photos circulated on social media. They say there is no safety concern to the public.

"This is the central location where anyone who lives in the community can come hang out with neighbors and friends," said Jamba, "use the spa, workout, connect with the community, and feel safe."

It is unclear the monetary damage to the clubhouse, but the pool and gym areas will be closed for some time while repairs are made.

While the search is on for those responsible, clubhouse crew want people sharing the photos to remain kind on the internet, remembering they are young girls.

"While we are taking appropriate action, be kind," said Jamba, "Your words carry a lot of weight."

Contact Wyoming Police if you recognize the girls or have other information about the vandalism.

