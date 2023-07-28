Police searching for suspect in Itty Bitty Bar break-in

The bar advised people not to approach the suspect as he is "in possession of tequila and we all know tequila nights never end well."

HOLLAND, Mich. — Early Wednesday morning the Itty Bitty Bar in Park Township was broken into.

In a Facebook post made Thursday the bar said, "a Mission Impossible style burglary occurred at Itty Bitty Bar."

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the suspect arrived at the bar on a bicycle and forced his way into the business.

While inside he stole a number of things, including alcohol and food.

"Being bushed from a long morning of shopping our suspect made his way to the kitchen having worked up quite an appetite," read the bar's Facebook post. "Fumbling thru the cooler he knocked over a case a shrimp, passed on that and went straight for dessert. Our delicious peanut butter pie. With the patience of Job he realized this was incomplete. What goes good with peanut butter pie you ask? Obviously whipped cream ahhhh NOW it’s dessert. Stuffed from his Extra helping of pie it’s was time to burn off those calories. Back on his bike to ride off into the sunrise!"

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wearing a surgical mask, a green beanie and a blue jacket with matching gym pants. The bar advised people not to approach the suspect as he is "in possession of tequila and we all know tequila nights never end well."

The bar also stated in their Facebook post that their alarm was turned off for their commercial cleaning company and the suspect moved their cameras so that they wouldn't get a clear image of him.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT(745368).

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.