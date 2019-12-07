GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A five-hour long standoff ended Friday night when a suspect wanted for violent felonies was apprehended by police.

Grand Rapids police were called to a scene on the south east side of the city Friday around 3 p.m.

Police surrounded a home near the intersection of Boston Street SE and Fuller Avenue SE.

Officers said the suspect had numerous warrants for his arrest and some were felonies.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

