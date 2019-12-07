GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A five-hour long standoff ended Friday night when a suspect wanted for violent felonies was apprehended by police.

Grand Rapids police were called to a scene on the south east side of the city Friday around 3 p.m.

Police surrounded a home in the 1200 block of Boston Street.

Officers said the suspect had numerous warrants for his arrest and some were felonies.

Around 8 p.m. police said a 29-year-old man was taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident and the police department said it a very successful outcome.

The 1200 block of Boston Street is the same street where a man was shot and killed at a party in April of this year. Police have not said if the standoff on Friday was related to the shooting.

