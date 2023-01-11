Police identify, charge Holland man in standoff

Philip Sheridan is in custody in Ottawa County Jail.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police arraigned Philip Sheridan after a standoff that happened this week in Holland.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Sheridan is facing charges for unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault after allegedly threatening employees of a local business with two knives.

Police say there were two employees stuck inside with the man, and that he held one captive. A 34-year-old woman was able to make it outside, but the 50-year-old man was held at knifepoint until the deputies responded to the scene.

Official reports say once Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, they were able to evacuate all employees from the location as well as another nearby business. The Sheriff’s Office Tactical Units and Crisis Negotiators then attempted for several hours to get Sheridan to leave the building.

Authorities eventually used “non-lethal munitions” to remove him from the business. Police say Sheridan was not injured in the arrest, and he was sent to Ottawa County Jail after being medically cleared.

Police also say that no employees were injured and that both businesses were able to re-open.

Sheridan is still in custody at Ottawa County Jail. His bond has been set at $25,000.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.