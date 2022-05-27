Police standoff with suspect near Cornelia Ave. and Ferris St.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area after a suspect, who is believed to be armed, has barricaded himself inside a home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Walker and Wyoming Police are asking residents to avoid the area near Cornelia Ave. and Ferris St. after a suspect as barricaded himself in a home.

According to police, the suspect, believed to have been involved in a violent armed robbery that took place in Wyoming on Wednesday, is refusing to leave the home.

A nearby apartment complex has been evacuated and nearby residents have been instructed to shelter in place until the the incident is resolved.

Police are working to resolve the situation peacefully.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

