HOLLAND, Mich. - Detectives with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are still working to find the suspect involved in a fatal shooting at the Hampton Inn in Holland. Police named and issued charges against Juan Sandro Cabrera, 18, for the murder.

TJ Wells, 14, was shot multiple times with an AR-15 rifle in the hallway outside of a party happening in one of the rooms on Saturday, Feb. 16.

RELATED: Police: Holland teen shot in hotel hallway outside of Latin Kings party

According to Capt. Mark Bennett, detectives have interviewed around three dozen people while investigating the shooting. They have conducted several search warrants as they continue to track down Cabrera.

Juan Cabrera

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Cabrera is not in custody yet however Capt. Bennett says his father, 34-year-old Juan "John Paul" Pablo Cabrera was located near US-31 and 32nd Avenue in Holland and taken into custody without incident on Friday. John Paul Cabrera had outstanding warrants for a parole violation. Police did not say if he was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about where Juan Sandro Cabrera is or about the shooting should contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or www.mosotips.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.