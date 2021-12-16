Police surround home hours after deadly Norton Shores shooting

Our crew on scene says police are currently using a megaphone to try and call someone out of the house.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Multiple law enforcement agencies including armored vehicles and members of an emergency response team are surrounding a Muskegon home just hours after a deadly shooting at a Norton Shores bar.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday at the MI Bar, located at 2389 W Sherman Boulevard.

Michigan State Police and Norton Shores police surrounded a home less than half a mile away from the scene of the deadly shooting. Police believe the suspect in the shooting is at the home, located in the area of LeBoeuf Street and Morton Avenue.

Our crew on scene says police are currently using a megaphone to try and call someone out of the house.

The victim in this morning's bar shooting, a 27-year-old Muskegon man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness told police that the suspect and victim knew each other.

A fist fight started near the bar area and a handgun was pulled after a few punches were thrown. Police say the suspect shot the victim multiple times before walking out of the bar.

The suspect is described as a white man in his forties. He is around six feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

