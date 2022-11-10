Police warns not to leave vehicles unattended due to recent thefts

One of the cars stolen in the incident early Thursday morning was because a woman left it unattended and unlocked while it warmed up.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County officer is offering tips on how to avoid getting your car stolen after eight teen suspects have been arrested for stealing four cars, leading to a shooting, police chase and crash Thursday morning.

The thefts took place in Gaines Township and Grand Rapids. Investigators say one of the cars was able to be stolen after a woman left her car unattended and unlocked when starting it to heat before she left.

It's understandable not wanting to wait for your car to warm, but Kent County's Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt says, "law enforcement is pleading for people not to do that as it's a safety concern. You never know who is trying to get inside the vehicle, especially with the rise in crime and stolen vehicles."

The undersheriff says that vehicle theft has been a big case of concern over the last three years.

DeWitt goes on further to say that driving in a cold car for a few minutes is better than having to go through the hassle of filling out an insurance claim and being without your vehicle until it's found.

"The pros outweigh the cons," he says.

Another message that DeWitt wants to send is that they need help from the community to stop these incidents from happening in the first place. "Law enforcement is typically a reaction to responding to events," he says.

It's common for older generations to say that kids are just starting trouble, but DeWitt says that "if you hear something, say something."

It doesn't matter if the crime has already happened. If you know something was done and have an idea of who did it, tell authorities so they can bring the suspects into custody.

"Perhaps we can hold them responsible for what they already did, and perhaps we can stop them from doing something in the future."

