GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a coffee shop on the city's west side.

It happened at 5:12 a.m. Monday at the Bitter End Coffee House on Fulton Street. Police tells us two men entered the business wearing black ski masks and demanded money.

There were four customers and one employee inside the shop at the time of the robbery. No one was hurt.

Police describe the suspects as two black men in their 30's. They took off on foot. A K9 was called in to track the suspects, but were unsuccessful.

