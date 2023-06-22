Grand Rapids neighbors fed up with porch pirate

Since the beginning of May, neighbors near the Eastown neighborhood of Grand Rapids say an unknown man has been stealing packages off of porches.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether it's day or night, a front-porch package thief in Grand Rapids has no boundaries.

"All hours of the day stealing our packages, bicycles, leaf blowers, you name it," said Alison Morgan who has had several packages stolen from the thief. "Even our mail."

Morgan lives near the Eastown neighborhood of Grand Rapids.

Since May 8 the person, who has yet to be identified, has been stealing belongings out of front yards and porches.

However, it was only last week when Morgan first became victim to the thefts.

"The first time he stole a Dyson vacuum and a tablet," said Morgan. "I had a friend ship me flowers from South Africa and he stole those, as well as some home appliances and home decor stuff, also had clothes stolen. I've had a blender stolen."

In those seven days, Morgan said he's stolen more than $1,000 worth of items from her.

"It's not a good feeling to have your space feel violated," said Morgan.

In a security camera video from Thursday morning, Morgan left a decoy package out for him. While there was nothing inside the box, the outside of the box had a flyer with his picture on it.

He was already holding a leaf blower when he left with her box.

Morgan isn't the only neighbor on to him.

Other security video in a nearby neighborhood caught the man stealing another decoy package that was left on a porch.

Back in Morgan's Neighborhood, she's printed off over 150 flyers with the suspect's face on them.

Morgan said she just wants this to end.

"Please stop," said Morgan. "We want to feel safe in our homes and our communities.

13 On Your Side reached out to the Grand Rapids Police Department for any information they have on this suspect, they had nothing they could share with us. If you have any information on who this suspect is, please contact GRPD.

Check with neighbors: Sometimes, your package may not be stolen, just simply at the wrong address. Don’t leave unattended packages: When possible, do not leave delivered packages unattended for long periods. Ship to store: If purchasing an item from a retailer that has a physical location near your home, consider shipping it there instead. Use a security camera. Installing a home security system with cameras or simply a camera-enabled doorbell is a great way to deter package theft, especially when highly visible. Require a signature. Many delivery companies include the option to require a signature before leaving a package, letting you take physical possession of the item as soon as it is delivered. Consider a package receiving service. Some major retailers, such as Amazon, offer secure package receiving locations away from your home that you can access with a key or code.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.