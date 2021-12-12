Tips to keep porch pirates from stealing your holiday cheer

They say there are telltale signs that a suspicious person is up to no good, like driving or walking through a neighborhood slowly and peering into windows.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the season for gifts ordered online to start arriving on your doorstep.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has some tips on keeping Grinches from stealing your holiday cheer.

Porch pirates are prowling the streets trying to walk away with your presents.

Thanks to technology like Ring doorbells with built-in cameras, it's less frequent, but still a concern during this time of year.

GRPD says there are things you can do to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

“If their behavior is such that it rises to the level where you don't think it's right, or it doesn't feel right, call the police. If they're there innocently, if they're there for the right reasons, we can figure that out. But it really takes the community, everybody in the community to address this problem," said Sgt. John Wittkowski with GRPD.

GRPD officials say you can sign up for text alerts to your phone to update on delivery, request your package get delivered to a different location like behind your home or at your office, or request a signature confirmation on delivery.

