PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage man is in jail after he threatened his wife with a knife in front of the Portage Police on Thursday.

The woman escaped their home and arrived back with the police around 3 p.m. after he assaulted her. But after they got there, he threatened her and then locked himself inside their house for three hours.

The Kalamazoo Metro SWAT team finally forced their way into the house and took him into custody. He still had the knife and officers say there was also a gun in the house which is on the 8500 block of Newells Lane.

He was lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail on the charges of domestic assault and resisting and obstructing officers.

The Portage Police are still investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call them at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

