PORTAGE, Mich. — A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police said he broke into a woman's home and attempted to kidnap her.

Early Friday around 1 a.m., the Portage Department of Public Safety says Cody Staffeld broke into the woman's home and threatened her and another woman with a knife—one of whom he had a relationship with. Police said he then kidnapped one of them and drove toward the Crossroads Mall.

Portage police found Staffeld's car near the mall, but he failed to stop. Officers tried to stop him, however, he continued to drive away towards Celery Flats. During the chase, he hit several curbs which caused all four of his tires to deflate and stop his car.

Staffeld tried to run away, but after a fight with the officers, they arrested him. One officer was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries from the fight.

Neither of the women were injured.

Staffeld is now at the Kalamazoo County Jail on a $250,000 bond and is facing six charges including:

Kidnapping

Two counts of unlawful imprisonment

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer

Assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury

Fleeing and eluding

The Portage Police are still investigating this incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

More crime stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.