PORTAGE, Mich. - The Portage Department of Public Safety is investigating a possible home invasion that occurred early Sunday morning, Nov. 4.

Police say that they responded to a call on Bluebird Court just before 5 a.m. The caller said that a man entered her ground floor apartment through her unlocked sliding glass door.

The woman confronted the man and he fled out the same door.

Police described him as a light-skinned black man with short dreadlock style hair. He was wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Investigators used a K9 to try to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

