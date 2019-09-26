PORTLAND, Mich. — Wednesday Portland Public Schools were placed on "secure mode" and the elementary schools were also put on a two-hour delay after a threat was made to the schools' busses, said superintendent William Heath in a press release.

They received information about the threat Wednesday morning after it was called into 911. The suspect has since confessed to making the call and is in custody pending charges.

Multiple police departments were involved in securing the schools and investigating the busses.

The schools returned to their regularly scheduled day as normal after police gave the all-clear.

Heath said the staff and authorities worked as a team to take care of the situation and wants to especially thank the drivers, whose dedication to safely transport students was outstanding.

