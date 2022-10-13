x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Priest convicted of sexual assault on boy in Michigan church

Baker was a priest at St. Mary Parish in Wayne when Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged him in July 2019 with sexually abusing a minor.
Credit: AP
FILE - Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Published reports say Nessel’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general, Matt DePerno, and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)

DETROIT — A Catholic priest has been convicted of sexual assaulting a 7-year-old boy in 2004 in a Detroit-area church.

A Wayne County jury convicted the Rev. Joseph “Jack” Baker on Thursday on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Baker, 60, gasped as the verdict was read, The Detroit News reported.

Baker was a priest at St. Mary Parish in Wayne when Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged him in July 2019 with sexually abusing a minor.

Prosecutors alleged that Baker raped the boy in a church sacristy when the child was a second-grade student.

The victim, now 26, testified that he didn’t tell anyone about the incident at the time because Baker told him afterward that the sexual assault was “his own sin.”

Baker’s attorney, Patrick Bagley, said he plans to appeal. Baker will face a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 19.

Because of a state law pertaining to the victim's age at the time of the attack, Baker’s bond has been revoked. He will remain in the Wayne County Jail until sentencing.

Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford since 2008. In addition to being pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, he was associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

40 firearms, thousands of dollars in property recovered by Kent County Sheriff's Office

Before You Leave, Check This Out