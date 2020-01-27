DETROIT — A Michigan priest accused of wrapping a teenager in bubble wrap has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

The Rev. Brian Stanley had pleaded guilty to attempted false imprisonment. Stanley was accused of wrapping a boy in bubble wrap and tape in 2013 in a janitor’s room at a church in Allegan County.

The attorney general's office says the boy's eyes and mouth were covered with masking tape while he was left alone for an hour.

Prosecutors say it was a sexually motivated crime, although Stanley's attorney denies it.

Michael Hills says the priest regrets what happened and sought treatment.

