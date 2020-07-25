Pro poker player's burned body found in Michigan park

Police say her death could be related to her travels on the poker circuit.

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in southeastern Michigan are investigating the death of a professional poker player whose burned body was found in a recreation area a month after she returned from Los Angeles to live with family.

Susie Zhao was 33 years old and known to other players as Susie Q.

Zhao’s body was discovered July 13 at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area in Oakland County, Michigan.

Investigators have declined to go into detail about how she was killed.

On her Twitter page, Zhao said she plays “high stakes poker for a living.” She had earnings of at least $187,441, according to the World Series of Poker website.

