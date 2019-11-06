LOWELL, Mich. - The Kent County Prosecutor's Office may bring down ethnic intimidation charges on a woman who allegedly called a car salesman the "n word" and slapped him across the face.

According to the Lowell Buyer's Guide, the incident happened back in April at the Betten Baker GMC, located at 749 W. Main. A man and woman went the dealership to possibly trade their truck in and use the trade-in value toward a new vehicle.

According to the article, the woman slapped the car salesman across the face and used the "n word" repeatedly after he didn't offer her what she thought was enough money for the trade-in.

The prosecutor's office says the Lowell Police Department submitted a report. The prosecutor's office filed an ethnic intimidation charge against the woman, which they identify as Shelly Hueckel.

Ethnic intimidation is a felony charge punishable by 2 years and/or $5,000. In addition to this charge, Hueckel is charged with assault and battery -- which is a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and/or $500.

Hueckel is presumed innocent of these charges until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court. The prosecutor's office did not provide information regarding when she will be arraigned on these charges.

