GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Two homes, two victims, one horrifically similar story.

"The hardest part is losing her," Ronda Scharphorn, said as she began to cry.

Less than a week ago she lost her granddaughter Scarlett to shaken baby syndrome. Ottawa County Prosecutors charged Scarlett's mother's boyfriend, Cameron Toppen, with the murder.

"I was angry that someone could get that angry at a little baby and just shake them."

In the same week, in Kent County, Matthew Doyle was charged with murder, after his son died from shaken baby syndrome.

"It's been a very sad year for those types of cases and its very taxing for the families and the communities around these families," Sgt. Joel Roon of the Kent County Sheriff's Office said.

The year isn't over. Authorities tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE around the holidays they see an increase in calls for family troubles.

"The holidays are coming maybe finances are tight, families around each other in close quarters for extended periods of time," Sgt. Cathy Williams of the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

Which is why police and victim's families are advocating for a different ending to these heartbreaking stories.

"Just keep drilling into people's heads that they are fragile and they're only being babies," Scharphorn said.

Scharphorn's family created Scarlett's Hope, a Facebook group to spread awareness of Shaken Baby Syndrome. According to the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome it's the leading cause of child abuse deaths in the United States.

And the best way to prevent it?

"It's so much better to lay that baby down for a few minutes if you need to and walk away to collect yourself than finding yourself in a position of hurting your child," Roon said.

"Just put them down and walk away. No baby died from crying," Scharphorn added.

Scarlett's family does have a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs they say any money they have left over after those expenses they will donate to the National Center for Shaken Baby Syndrome.

A Celebration of Scarlett's Life will be held on Friday, November 30 at the Crockery Township Hall in Nunica from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

