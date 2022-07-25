Details of the racial discrimination complaints filed against the Grand Rapids Police Department

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) filed 'Racial Discrimination - Unequal Service' charges in two separate cases, one of which got national attention.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're taking a closer look at the racial discrimination complaints filed against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) filed 'Racial Discrimination - Unequal Service' charges in two separate cases: one of which got national attention back in 2017.

Honestie Hodges was 11-years-old when GPRD pointed their weapons at her, handcuffed her and put her in the back of a patrol car.

The incident led to a new "Youth Interaction Policy" at the department.

Honestie died from COVID-19 in 2020.

In the complaint, filed by Honestie's mother, Whitney Hodges, it alleges on Dec. 6, 2017, GRPD was pursuing a middle-aged white woman who was an attempted murder suspect.

Honestie clearly did not match the description as she was a juvenile and was African-American.

After the MDCR held a news conference Monday morning announcing the charges, Honestie's grandmother, Alisa Niemeyer, said she has been patiently waiting for the department to charge GRPD.

She's thankful and grateful steps are now being taken.

"Change," said Niemeyer. "Change has to come. No one has to be treated the way Honestie and the twins were or all of the other people involved in this investigation. None of them deserved it."

An African-American woman by the name of Melissa Mason filed the second complaint.

The traffic stop incident related to the complaint happened on Jan. 20, 2020 at Eastern Ave. SE and Hall St.

According to the complaint, Mason was stopped by GRPD for an alleged expired registration plate. She was wearing a shirt that said, "Black Lives Matter" and she also stated "Black Lives Matter" to the officers on scene.

"Even though reports show Mason was compliant with officers [and she was not under arrest], she was removed from her car, handcuffed and held in a police cruiser for approximately 20 minutes," said John Johnson, Executive Director of MDCR.

An officer stated to Mason when she was in the cruiser, "Well, since you stopped running your mouth, we'll let you go."

The officer gave Mason a citation for driving with an expired driver's license, a misdemeanor, and an expired registration, a civil infraction.

In both cases, Johnson claims GRPD was unable to demonstrate people of another race were treated in the same manner in similar incidents.

The Hodges family attorney wants there to be accountability and serious policy changes.

"Guns pulled on traffic stops when there's no reason to pull a gun. The way this affected Honestie for the rest of her life... the way it has affected two 11-year-old boys for the rest of their life is significant," said Stephen Drew, the attorney representing the Hodges family.

Both complainants are requesting monetary compensation.

The City of Grand Rapids stated it has received two matters from MDCR and a hearing has been requested.

Going forward, an administrative law judge will hold a proceeding and recommend if discriminatory action occurred and what penalties should be implemented.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will also do their own hearing to make their own findings which could include monetary damages or policy changes.

MDCR is currently investigating 28 complaints of discrimination filed against GRPD and more charges may be issued.

