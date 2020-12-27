Records: Man scrutinized in Nashville bombing deeded properties to woman with East TN ties

The most recent transfer was Nov. 25. Michelle Swing told a media outlet she wasn't aware of the deed switch.

The man being scrutinized by federal authorities in connection with the Christmas morning downtown Nashville bombing deeded his property a month before the blast to a woman with East Tennessee ties, records show.

Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, signed over property at 115 Bakertown Road on Nov. 25 in the Antioch area to Michelle L. Swing, Davidson County records show.

Records show Swing has a Los Angeles address. Records show she previously had a Lenoir City address.

The Nov. 25 quit claim deed identified Warner as unmarried. It bears his signature, "Anthony Q. Warner."

Warner made the transfer for no money.

Efforts to reach anyone at the Lenoir City address were unsuccessful.

Federal authorities searched Warner's duplex on Bakertown Road on Saturday. They said their investigation into the Second Avenue North bombing led them to the address.

The Daily Mail reported that Swing was unaware Warner had transferred the property to her last month. She referred further questions to the FBI, which is investigating the 6:30 a.m. Friday explosion of an RV on the popular street near the waterfront.

Warner's November move was the second time he'd transferred property to Swing, records show.

In January 2019, he deeded a house at 3724 Bakertown Road in the Antioch area to her, Davidson County records show.

Records at the time listed an address for Swing on Westchester Court in Lenoir City.

"Said property is conveyed subject to such limitations, restrictions and encumbrances as may affect the premises," the document states.

Through a series of transactions later that year, Swing conveyed the property in March 2019 to Betty Christine Lane, records show. The document bears Swing's signature.

The property previously had been owned by Charles and Betty C. Warner, records show.

The Bakertown Road properties are less than a mile from each other east of Interstate 24 in the Nashville area.

An RV resembling the one used in the bombing had been seen parked at Warner's Bakertown property in the weeks before the explosion.

Someone drove it up to Second Avenue North about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Metro Nashville police have said. About five hours later it exploded, after recordings blaring from it warned people in the area to evacuate.

Some 40 buildings in the area, including businesses and residences, suffered damage in the blast.

The recordings indicated there was a bomb that was about to go off. Metro Nashville patrol officers on the scene also said Sunday they could hear Petula Clark's 1960s hit "Downtown" coming from the RV.

Authorities have said human tissue has been found at the scene of the blast. It's not clear if the remains belong to Warner or someone else.