REED CITY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Reed City man is in custody after police say he posted threatening videos online.

According to a release from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Mount Pleasant Post, state and local authorities investigated the reports of the videos posted on Sunday.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, authorities were made aware of multiple videos by the suspect where he expressed threatening feelings toward Ferris State University, area hospitals, the Veterans' Affairs Office and military police personnel.

MSP says the suspect was quickly identified and located, to ensure he was not actively trying to harm anyone at any of these organizations. He was arrested at his home Sunday evening.

The Reed City man was taken to the Osceola County Jail on a bond of $1-million, the release details. He is being held on two felony charges and one misdemeanor, including posting terrorist threats, use of computer to commit a felony and illegal use of a telecommunication device.

The suspect's name will be released following his arraignment.

