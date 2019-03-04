WYOMING, Mich. — Skeletal remains found in March in northern Kent County have been positively identified as belonging to a 2014 Wyoming murder victim.

The remains were found in Alpine Township back on March 26, 2019. Wyoming Police say it was a skeletonized human skull. Officers believe that skull belongs to Charles Oppenneer.

RELATED: Deputies: Skeletal remains located in northern Kent County

Oppenneer was murdered in what police call a "heinous" incident. In July 2014, the 24-year-old and 18-year-old Brooke Slocum arranged to have sex with a man they met online. Police identified 31-year-old Brady Oestrike as their killer, tracking him down to his home in Wyoming.

Oestrike shot and killed himself during a chase with police after crashing his car on U.S. 131.

The case was known as the "Craigslist Killer Case".

Oppenner's headless body was found in a Wyoming field, but his head had not been located.

The remains were examined by the Kent County Medical Examiner and forensic anthropologist Dr. Joseph Hefner, from Michigan State University. Dr. Hefner was able to positively identify the remains using dental records.

Wyoming police also say signs of trauma to the skull, along with evidence from the 2014 crime scene at the 2019 crime scene, led investigators to believe Oppenneer was shot to death.

In a news release, Wyoming Police Captain James Maguffee said "We continue to extend our deepest sympathies, our thoughts, and our prayers to family and loved ones of Charlie Oppenneer and Brooke Slocum".

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.