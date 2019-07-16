GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A convicted felon who was shot outside a Grand Rapids home is facing a decade in prison for having a stolen handgun with him when he was wounded.

It is the third time Jason Glasper has faced the same charge – felon in possession of a firearm.

In the most recent case, a .40 caliber handgun was found beside Glasper as he lay wounded behind a house on Eastern Avenue near Evergreen Street SE. The handgun was stolen a few months earlier from a Byron Township business.

Glasper, 39, on Tuesday pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids to felon in possession of a firearm. He faces 10 years in prison when he returns for sentencing later this year.

Glasper had been out of prison a little more than a year when he was found early Dec. 31, 2018 bleeding behind a house, where numerous gunshots were fired.

A witness told police that Glasper and another man exchanged gunfire during an argument.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his thigh and lower leg and a grazing wound to the abdomen, court records show. Police found a pistol near Glasper’s right hand with numerous spent shell casings in the vicinity. Glasper denied having a gun, court records show.

An officer assigned to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the semi-automatic handgun was one of 22 firearms taken in a Sept. 2, 2018 break-in at Repocast auction center in southern Kent County.

Federal investigators matched DNA on the gun to DNA taken from Glasper. He was indicted in May for felon in possession of a firearm. It’s not his first time.

He has a 2003 conviction for felon of possession of a firearm, which resulted in a four-year sentence. Glasper was precluded from possessing a firearm due two drug convictions, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine in 1997.

Glasper was again convicted of felon in possession of a firearm in 2007 and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. It stemmed from an incident in Grand Rapids in which Glasper fired five shots at his girlfriend’s car.

He was released from federal prison in December of 2017.

