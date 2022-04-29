Retired GRPD officer shares insight, opinion on Patrick Lyoya shooting

When John Riley retired in 2015 is when he met Ofc. Christopher Schurr, who had just joined the force.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A retired Grand Rapids Police Officer is sharing his perspective on the deadly traffic stop involving Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya was killed Monday, April 4 near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said GRPD officer, Christopher Schurr, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from Schurr on foot.



After a physical struggle with the officer over his taser, Lyoya was shot and killed in the back of the head.

With 20 years of law enforcement experience in road patrol on the night shift under his belt, John Riley says in his opinion, Ofc. Schurr's use of deadly force was justified.

"Until you've been in that similar situation, you're just not going to understand because there's nothing in your life or life experience that can draw from being in that position," said Riley.

Riley provided insight into what a police officer goes through when they make traffic stops.

He explained there's always a certain level of anxiety because there's such an unknown until contact is made between the officer and the driver.

Figuring out how many people in the vehicle also increases stress level.

According to police, there was a front passenger in the vehicle with Lyoya.

After watching all of the video evidence of the incident, Riley says Lyoya should not have gotten out of the car at the beginning of the traffic stop.

"It's such an unsafe thing because from my experience, the only people who do that are either going to start running, escalate a situation, or shoot at officers."

Riley says an officer's anxiety level will increase when there's non-compliance and physical resistance.

Riley is the owner and found of Gentle Response De-escalation Training in Grand Rapids. He teaches de-escalation classes for various businesses, including law enforcement groups and agencies.

In his opinion, Ofc. Schurr did everything 'by the book' to try to de-escalate the situation by using various techniques including physical presence, and numerous verbal commands to 'stop,' 'put your hands behind your back,' 'stop resisting' and 'let go of the taser.'

"The fact the officer tried to use a non-lethal tool, a taser, is indicative he was trying to peacefully and effectively subdue and detain this man who was breaking the law."

When Riley retired in 2015 is when he met Ofc. Schurr, who had just joined the force.

"I joke I handed him the baton as I was walking out and he was walking in," said Riley. "Awesome young man who could've done anything with his life but cared enough to make a difference in the community that this was his chosen career field."

Riley understands this is a difficult time but hopes angry, inflammatory, and racist rhetoric will stop because it's destructive and unhealthy.

He's concerned people will more apt to fight and resist police because of what they see on social media.

"Show me what's been going on lately that would even encourage, motivate or inspire a minority police officer to raise their hand and be a police officer, today. So stop the angry rhetoric and support our good police officers."

Throughout his 20 years, Riley adds he's seen numerous officers lose their jobs because of excessive force and improper conduct.

"Departments want to weed out the bad apples. We need level-headed people who can think straight in a stressful situation."

Ofc. Schurr remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Michigan State Police investigation, a portion of which was turned over the Kent County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

